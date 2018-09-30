Fall tours at Hocking Hills

LOGAN

Hocking Hills is offering a variety of tours for visitors this fall.

Nicknamed “Canopy Tour Capital of the Midwest,” the hills multiple zipline operators offer dozens of tours, including an XTreme Canopy Tour that takes travelers through a waterfall and into a cave.

The off-road Segway tour gives visitors an experience that’s differs from the usual scenic fall ride.

High Rock Adventures takes visitors on guided eco trips, allowing visitors to view fall scenery. Guided night, sunrise and daytime kayaking trips with Touch the Earth Adventures helps travelers see the area’s magnificent fall show reflected in the water. Horseback riding and the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway offer two more ways visitors can experience fall. For those seeking more expansive views of fall color and the unspoiled geological footprint of ancient times, Hocking Hills Scenic Air Tours flies visitors high above the forests and waterfalls.

Guests can also see stars and planets at John Glenn Astronomy Park located within Hocking Hills.

For more information about Hocking Hills, visit their website or call 800-462-5464.

Geneva-on-the-Lake’s Oktoberfest beer dinner

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE

The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake will feature Clubhouse Brewing Company varieties for a beer-tasting dinner Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Clubhouse Brewing Company, located in Warren, is a veteran-owned microbrewery dedicated to crafting beer following the traditional German technique.

The Oktoberfest Beer Tasting Dinner Package for two includes the tasting, dinner with beer pairing, one-night stay and breakfast the next morning, Rates begin begin at $305.

The event only is $59 plus tax, per person, which includes the beer tasting with presentation at 6 p.m., the dinner with beer pairing at 7 p.m. Call 440-466-7100 and press “0” to make reservations for the event only.

Universal to skip Harry Potter fest to build thrill ride

ORLANDO, Fla.

Universal Orlando Resort says it won’t be hosting its annual celebration of all things Harry Potter next year, but don’t worry Muggles.

It’s because the Florida theme park resort is planning a new thrill ride and other experiences at one of the two Harry Potter sections at its parks.

The resort said that the construction of a new thrill ride and other yet-to-be-announced experiences at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade in its Islands of Adventure park prevents it from hosting A Celebration of Harry Potter in 2019.

Disney World changes flexible pricing with new tool

ORLANDO, Fla.

Ticket prices at Walt Disney World will vary based on the date picked with a new online planning tool debuting next month.

Disney World officials said last week that prices at the resort’s four theme parks will be tweaked next month so they’re the same instead of Magic Kingdom having a higher price.

Disney introduced flexible pricing at U.S. parks three years ago as an incentive for guests to visit during less busy times. Each month was divided into value, regular and peak days.

Under the new plan, which debuts Oct. 16, prices will vary based on the particular day. Single-day tickets will range from $109 to $129, depending on how popular the day is expected to be.

Associated Press