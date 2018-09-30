METRO DIGEST || Covettes of the Valley exhibit opens Tuesday

Corvette exhibit

WARREN

“Corvettes of the Valley” opens at the National Packard Museum, 1899 Mahoning Ave. N.W., Tuesday and runs through April 14.

The exhibit features one car from each of seven generations of Corvettes produced since 1953, along with a 1963 split-window coupe, on loan from Anthony J. Ricci Jr. of Boardman.

The exhibit also celebrates the history of the Corvette clubs of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys. Mahoning Valley Corvettes, organized in 1961, and the Shenango Valley Corvette Club, organized in 1985, are active members of the National Council of Corvette Clubs.

Museum hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8, adults; $5, seniors 65 and older and kids 7-12; free for kids under 7.

Help for families

WARREN

Trumbull County Children Services will try to help families overcome adversity through short presentations from 7 to 8:30 p.m. the next four Wednesdays at Believers Church, 2577 Schenley Ave. N.E.

Tim Schaffner, children services executive director, and other agency supervisors will speak, followed by an open discussion. CSB is providing the sessions at the invitation of the church, which will provide free, faith-based childcare. Participants may attend one or all presentations. Anyone interested is encouraged to RSVP to Stacy Ferencik at 330-372-2010.

Topics to be covered by are resources in our community; where to find help; trauma-informed care; enlightenment on adverse childhood experiences; Who is the “iGen?” – Understanding the needs, challenges and mindset of today’s teens; addiction and family adversity; and impact of addiction on children and families.

Fall pond fish sale

CANFIELD

Mahoning Soil and Water Conservation District is taking orders for its fall fish sale of fingerling-size fish which include Japanese koi, white amur, bass, bluegill, hybrid bluegill, channel cat, crappies, shell crackers, yellow perch and fathead minnows. Deadline to order is Friday and pickup will take place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Canfield Fairgrounds. Take a lined container filled with your own pond water the day of pickup. For information, call the MSWCD office at 330-740-7995; visit its Facebook page; or stop in at the office, 850 Industrial Road, Youngstown.

Candidates night

YOUNGSTOWN

Community Mobilization Coalition and Junior Civic League are sponsoring a candidates forum at 6:30 p.m. Monday at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St. The public is invited.

