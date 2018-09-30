Chamber program
Chamber program
WARREN
The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced its Lattes & Legislators series will feature Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Kent State University Trumbull, in room 117 of the technology building.
Taylor will provide an update on the Common Sense Initiative Ohio program. The cost to attend is $10. For more information or to register, visit regionalchamber.com/events.
The campus is located at 4314 Mahoning Ave.
Ribbon-cutting
COLUMBIANA
The Best Western Plus Dutch Haus Inn & Suites announced it will host a ribbon-cutting event at noon Friday.
The event will celebrate the recent completion of renovations at the hotel, which activated as a Best Western Plus in April.
The hotel has added granite counter tops, new flooring, refinished furniture and a full hot breakfast, as well as done work to the hotel exterior.
The hotel is located at 150 E. state Route 14.
New location
HERMITAGE, PA.
Levin Furniture recently opened a new showroom at 1340 N. Hermitage Road.
The store is one of three Levin is debuting in the Youngstown area. A location in Boardman recently opened, and one in Niles will open later this year.
Levin celebrated the Hermitage store with a grand opening last weekend.
$2,000 donation
YOUNGSTOWN
Home Savings recently donated $2,000 to Goodwill Industries Inc.
The funds will be used to refurbish and renovate the organization’s classroom/cafeteria to create a space for hosting large meetings, staff trainings, community gatherings and celebrations.
McDonald’s says most burgers now preservative-free
CHICAGO
McDonald’s says it’s removing artificial preservatives, artificial flavors and added colors from two-thirds of its burgers and sandwiches in the U.S. As of Wednesday, the company says classic burgers such as the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder with Cheese are preservative-free, with reformulated buns and sauces. Pickles on the sandwiches still contain artificial preservatives, but customers can request sandwiches without pickles.
Staff/wire reports
