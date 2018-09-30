Chamber program

WARREN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced its Lattes & Legislators series will feature Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Kent State University Trumbull, in room 117 of the technology building.

Taylor will provide an update on the Common Sense Initiative Ohio program. The cost to attend is $10. For more information or to register, visit regionalchamber.com/events.

The campus is located at 4314 Mahoning Ave.

Ribbon-cutting

COLUMBIANA

The Best Western Plus Dutch Haus Inn & Suites announced it will host a ribbon-cutting event at noon Friday.

The event will celebrate the recent completion of renovations at the hotel, which activated as a Best Western Plus in April.

The hotel has added granite counter tops, new flooring, refinished furniture and a full hot breakfast, as well as done work to the hotel exterior.

The hotel is located at 150 E. state Route 14.

New location

HERMITAGE, PA.

Levin Furniture recently opened a new showroom at 1340 N. Hermitage Road.

The store is one of three Levin is debuting in the Youngstown area. A location in Boardman recently opened, and one in Niles will open later this year.

Levin celebrated the Hermitage store with a grand opening last weekend.

$2,000 donation

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings recently donated $2,000 to Goodwill Industries Inc.

The funds will be used to refurbish and renovate the organization’s classroom/cafeteria to create a space for hosting large meetings, staff trainings, community gatherings and celebrations.

McDonald’s says most burgers now preservative-free

CHICAGO

McDonald’s says it’s removing artificial preservatives, artificial flavors and added colors from two-thirds of its burgers and sandwiches in the U.S. As of Wednesday, the company says classic burgers such as the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder with Cheese are preservative-free, with reformulated buns and sauces. Pickles on the sandwiches still contain artificial preservatives, but customers can request sandwiches without pickles.

