Browns fall in overtime
OAKLAND, CALIF. — The Oakland Raiders scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the final minute of regulation, then beat the Cleveland Browns with an overtime field goal, 45-42, on Sunday.
The Browns were unable to hold second-half leads of 28-14 and 42-34. They are now 1-1-2. The Raiders improve to 1-3.
The game was the first NFL start for Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Return to Vindy.com and read Monday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 1, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Browns fall in OT after first down reversed
- March 6, 2018 12:05 a.m.
South Range stumbles again at Salem
- September 18, 2017 midnight
RECAPS OF SUNDAY’S OTHER NFL GAMES
- March 12, 2017 12:08 a.m.
Harding falls to Lake in OT
- February 22, 2017 12:05 a.m.
LaBrae rallies against South Range in battle of unbeatens
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.