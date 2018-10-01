Browns fall in overtime

— The Oakland Raiders scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the final minute of regulation, then beat the Cleveland Browns with an overtime field goal, 45-42, on Sunday.

The Browns were unable to hold second-half leads of 28-14 and 42-34. They are now 1-1-2. The Raiders improve to 1-3.

The game was the first NFL start for Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield.

