Agenda Monday

Brookfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., regular meeting, 6844 Strimbu Drive, Brookfield.

Lordstown Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus, immediately followed by regular meeting, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Lordstown Village Streets, Sidewalks, Public Parks, Buildings, Grounds and General Improvement Committee, 5:30 p.m., caucus room, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board executive committee, 5 p.m., regular, CSB building, 222 W. Federal St., second floor, suite 201, Youngstown.

Niles board of education, 2:30 p.m., special meeting, administration building, 309 N. Rhodes Ave.

