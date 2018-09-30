4 arrested at KSU open-carry walk


September 30, 2018 at 12:03a.m.

Cleveland.com

KENT

A high-profile open-carry walk at Kent State University on Saturday was far from what “gun girl” and alumna Kaitlin Bennett wanted it to be.

Counter-protesters significantly outnumbered her group of gun-rights activists as hundreds of police called in from across the state separated the two groups.

There were four arrests and no serious injuries, university officials said in a press conference.

The four arrested were charged with disorderly conduct, with one additionally charged with assault on a police officer.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$789900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900