YSu falls to Western Illinois in MVFC opener

— The Youngstown State football team rallied from a 30-10 deficit against Western Illinois, but couldn't complete the comeback and fell, 45-38, on Saturday at Hanson Field in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams.

The loss drops the Penguins to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the MVFC. WIU is now 2-2 and 1-0.

YSU returns home to host Southern Illinois next week.

Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for more on this story.