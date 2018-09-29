Surplus food/clothing


September 29, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Surplus food/clothing

Centenary United Methodist Church, 1413 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, free community luncheon, 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Menu includes sandwiches, chips, beverages, desserts and more.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$789900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900