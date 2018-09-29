School bus collides with truck in W. Pa.


September 29, 2018 at 12:03a.m.

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH

Authorities say a school bus with students aboard has collided with a pickup truck in Pittsburgh, leaving some students with minor injuries.

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. Friday.

A Pittsburgh school district spokeswoman said seven students were on the bus and were headed to an elementary school.

All the students were evaluated at the scene by emergency responders and some students suffered minor injuries, though further details were not immediately available.

It didn’t appear that either driver was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

