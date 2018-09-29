Revival Choir Concert

WARREN

The Community COGIC Music Department, 310 Austin Ave. SW, will present The Revival Choir Concert at 6 p.m. today. Special guests include Pastor Rodney Posey from Cincinnati and Skyler Johnson from Columbus. This is an open-door program.

Honoring years of service

YOUNGSTOWN

Oak Missionary Baptist Church invites the public to join in honoring the Rev. Sylvia L. Jennings for 10 years of service. There will be a prayer luncheon at 1 p.m. today at East Branch Library Meeting Room, 430 Early Road. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children age 5 to 12. One guest can leave with a diamond ring from the basket auction. There will be a silent auction and other prizes and giveaways.

The celebration will close Sunday with a musical hosted by the men’s ministry of OMBC and Sounds of Heaven with special guests the Male Chorus of Friendship Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m.

Gathering together

GIRARD

The congregations of Friendship Baptist and Rising Star Baptist churches will meet at 4 p.m. Sunday at Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Water St. The afternoon sermon will be about the letters sent to the seven churches mentioned in the Book of Revelation.

Anniversary Youth Mass

CANTON

Catholic teens in Portage and Stark counties are invited to join in prayer and celebration at the Diocese of Youngstown’s 75th Anniversary Youth Mass at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Christ the Servant Parish, 833 39th St. NW.

A social will follow in the parish hall with pizza and sundae bar. Teens may attend as a member of a youth group or campus ministry, or with their families. Participants are asked to RSVP to this free event at www.facebook.com/events/322571618274017/ or by emailing your name and number of people in your party to ccase@youngstowndiocese.org.

Installation service set

YOUNGSTOWN

Metro Assembly of God, 2530 South Ave., is announcing the installation service of the Rev. Cornell Jordan as its newly elected lead pastor. The installation service will be 6 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. John Wootton, the network superintendent of the Ohio Ministry Network of the Assemblies of God, will officiate. A reception will follow the service.

Born and raised in Cleveland, Pastor Cornell is licensed with the Assemblies of God. Metro’s Sunday morning worship service takes place at 10 a.m. with childcare available for infants to age 3, along with children’s ministries for preschoolers through sixth grade. On Wednesday nights, Metro offers an adult Bible study class, children’s ministry and a youth service, which all start at 7 p.m. For information, call 330-782-2070 or visit the website at www.metroassembly.org.

‘Path to Wholeness’ class

LIBERTY

“Enhancing your Intuition” is the next class in the ongoing “Path to Wholeness” series hosted by The Unity Centre for Spiritual Living. Mark Klotz will conduct the class at the center, 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Klotz began his intuitive studies in 1985 at the Spiritual Center in St. Petersburg, Fla., where he learned the basics of hands-on healing and both aura and intuitive readings. The class is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 330-539-0122.

Study program

YOUNGSTOWN

St. John Lutheran Church, 1429 Mahoning Ave., will host the St. John Academy students and ministry study program from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. each Tuesday in October, beginning Tuesday in the colonial hall. Required texts will be available for purchase. A $20-per-term donation is appreciated, and refreshments will be provided. To register, call the Rev. Bill Leitch or Marilyn Linberger at the church at 330-792-7462.

2018 Youth Convention

All Catholic high school students are invited to a day of prayer, learning, and celebration at the 2018 Diocesan Youth Convention. It will take place Nov. 4 at St. Michael the Archangel parish in Canton. The DYC ’18 theme is “With All Your Heart,” taken from the Gospel reading of the day. Participants must register through their parish youth ministry contact or Catholic high school campus minister by Oct. 7.

The event will feature spirit and song artist Jesse Manibusan. Bishop of Youngstown George V. Murry will entertain questions during a “Conversation with the Bishop” session before celebrating the event at closing Mass. Teens also will have the opportunity to pray in adoration, celebrate the sacrament of Reconciliation and enjoy a chicken and pasta dinner.

All participants are asked to bring baby diapers or wipes to donate to the new Mercy Health Diaper Pantry. After the Diocesan Youth Convention, Manibusan will offer a concert for the public. This all-ages-show will have free admission (donations will be accepted) and take place Nov. 4 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 3430 St. Michael Blvd. NW, Canton.

For information, contact Cindee Case at 330-744-8451, ext. 280, ccase@youngstowndiocese.org or visit https://youngstownoyyam.weebly.com/dyc18.html.

A study about faith

LIBERTY

Temple El-Emeth, 3970 Logan Way, will host a study in October beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday about faith. The public is invited.

Grief-support program

LIBERTY

Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, is offering “Grief Share” to all who have had a loss in their lives. The program meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 13 at the church. Grief Share is a 13-week program that offers videos on these topics: “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.” There is discussion after each video. Contact Janice Ferry at 330-759-1924 with questions or for more information.

One-day retreat

HUBBARD

The Heart to Heart Women’s Ministry at Hubbard Church of the Nazarene invites women age 13 and older to hear speaker Jennifer Cadamore next Saturday. This one-day retreat will start with registration at 9 a.m. with a continental breakfast and end at 2 p.m. with a break for lunch at noon.

The message is “Pursuing God’s Blueprint,” which addresses the issue of pride. Cost is $20 for adults, $5 teens 13-17 by Sunday; at the door registration is $25 adults, $7 teens. The church is at 1815 Cherry Lane Drive SE. To register or for information, call the church at 330-534-3111 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.

Prayer brunch

YOUNGSTOWN

Tabernacle Baptist Church, 707 Arlington St., will host a prayer brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Saturday. Speaker will be Cynthia Palmer, elder at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Cost to attend is $15.

Church to host events

WARREN

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish, 3020 Reeves Road NE, will host several events to commemorate Respect Life Month in October.

The list of events planned: Blessing of animals in the Outdoor Gathering Space will take place at 11 a.m. next Saturday; evening prayer for those who have lost a child will be in the chapel at 7 p.m. Oct. 10; praying the rosary will take place in the chapel at noon Oct. 13; blessing of a child in the womb will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 13 and at 9 and 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14; David Haas will perform the “I Will Bring You Home” concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; and anointing of the sick will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 27. For information, call 330-372-2215.

Presentation on tap

SHARON, PA.

Sts. Peter & Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 699 Stambaugh Ave., will host the Rev. Hicham Chehab on Oct. 7. The Rev. Mr. Chehab, a former Muslim, converted to Christianity after years of studying to become an imam, a worship leader of a mosque. He will preach the 10 a.m. worship service and will also do a presentation at 4 p.m.

The public is invited to a 3 p.m. potluck dinner and his presentation. Attendees are urged to call the church for planning purposes.

A free-will offering will be taken at the conclusion of his presentation to assist with the Mr. Chehab’s ministry. For information, call 724-347-3620, option 2, or email pastordeal@stspeterandpaullcms.com.

Conference retreat

VILLA MARIA, PA.

Villa Maria Education & Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host a conference retreat featuring Father Tom Ryan of the religious order Congregation of St. Paul. The retreat is titled “Prayer of Heart and Body” and will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 and conclude at noon Oct. 12.

The focus will be on meditative prayer in the Christian tradition and the role of the body in prayer. A devotional approach to meditation and to yoga postures linked in graceful, flowing movements to song prayers is taught. Your prayer life will be both refreshed and deepened, says a center news release.

The cost is $450 and includes the retreat, lodging and meals from light supper Oct. 7 to lunch Oct. 12. A special commuter rate is $325 and includes the retreat, lunch/dinner meals and refreshments.

Autumn praise concert

NORTH LIMA

Good Hope Lutheran Church, 12030 Market St., will welcome local musician Sue Deutschlander at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 for a night of inspirational music. She will be joined by Rachel Aiken and Christine Habuda. A free-will offering will be taken.

Guest speaker

BOARDMAN

Catherine Moran, president of the World Apostolate of Fatima Warren/Youngstown Byzantine division, will be speaking at St. Charles (St. Matthew Room) on the Pilgrim Virgin Icon of Our Lady of Fatima at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.

The 36-inch icon of Our Lady will be on display at the lecture. Moran has presented the Fatima message to more than 20,000 adults and children in Northeastern Ohio and the tri-state area. She has been the keynote speaker in many conferences and retreats. Most of her talks are taken from her book, “The Doorway to Heaven.”

