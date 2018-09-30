Ohio State rallies past Penn State, 27-26
STATE COLLEGE, PA. — Dwayne Haskins directed two touchdown drives late in the fourth quarter and the No.4 Ohio State Buckeyes rallied to stun the Penn State Nittany Lions 27-26 on Saturday night.
Penn State led 26-14 with eight minutes to play, but Hawkins led Ohio State on back-to-back scoring drives — including a 96-yard march for the go-ahead score with just over two minutes to play.
The Nittany Lions drove into Buckeyes territory on their final possession, but were stopped for a loss on an off-tackle, read-option running play on fourth-and-5 and Ohio State ran out the clock.
