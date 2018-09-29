Macklin honored

YOUNGSTOWN

The Rev. Lewis Macklin II received the 2018 Pioneer Award for his service to the community Friday at William Holmes McGuffey Elementary School. He is the lead pastor of Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church and serves in multiple capacities with a large number of organizations across the community.

The William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society sponsors the award that recognizes outstanding leadership, scholarship, community service, philanthropy, historical preservation, literacy efforts and contributes to the social, cultural, civic and educational welfare of the Mahoning Valley.

Pretrial date set

WARREN

Though Niles Police Capt. Robert Miketa II of the Niles Police Department was scheduled for arraignment Friday in Warren Municipal Court on charges of drunken driving and speeding, that hearing was negated by his attorney’s written not-guilty plea Tuesday, according to court officials. The first pretrial hearing for Miketa, 41, will be 10:15 a.m. Oct. 30 before Judge Terry Ivanchak.

Miketa was charged early Sept. 21 on North Road near Devon Drive in Howland. He was charged with drunken driving and driving 44 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. He refused a blood or breath test to determine if he was intoxicated, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

In a news release, Niles Police Chief Jay Holland said Miketa would be on administrative leave from his job until his first court appearance. Holland could not be reached to comment on Miketa’s current job status.

OVI citation

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man later cited for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol Thursday pulled up to two officers in a parking lot and asked for help. Parnell Pardue, 49, of Townsend Avenue, had a blood alcohol content of .259, which is more than triple the legal amount of .08.

Two officers were in their cruisers about 7:30 p.m. at Andrews Avenue and Federal Street when a car Pardue was driving pulled into the parking lot and almost fell out of the car while trying to get out. Pardue told the officers he had been drinking a lot and said: “Just do what you have to do and give me a test.”

Pardue failed a field sobriety test before he was taken to the police station for a breath test. He was also cited for driving under an OVI suspension. He was given a ride home.

Drugs seized

WARREN

Suspected crack cocaine, powder cocaine and marijuana were seized during a raid on the home at 385 Oak Knoll Ave. SE on Thursday after a six-month investigation.

Police also seized two handguns, ammunition, a digital scale, packaging material and about $1,500 in cash.

One of the handguns was reported stolen through the Bazetta Township Police Department.

A suspect was detained during the search and was released pending an investigation.

The suspected narcotics will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for analysis, and officers will confer with the prosecutor’s office regarding charges against the suspect when lab results are obtained.