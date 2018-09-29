Liberty cops connect with elementary kids

Staff report

LIBERTY

Elementary

school students had many questions for the Liberty police officers who visited them Friday morning.

One student asked, for example, if there is a phone number to call police — to which the officers replied call 911.

Interim police Chief Toby Meloro, Sgt. Mick Janovick and officers James Marco, Chris Walla, Brian Delia and Alexandra Anastis-Nichols visited five first-grade classes at Blott Guy Pre-K-6 School to introduce themselves and talk about concepts such as stranger danger.

The police department plans on visiting students in different grades twice a month.

Meloro stressed to the students that they should turn to police for help.

He assured them they don’t need to fear police officers.

“They’re here to help you,” he said. “They’re your friends.”

The students were given police badge stickers and pencils.

Many students said they liked having the police visit, because they’ve never met a police officer.

“It can influence how they feel about public servants for the duration of their lives,” said Anastis-Nichols.

Janovick agreed, and said it’s important for the students to meet them while they are young so there’s a good foundation.

A group of students in one class ran up to Marco to give him hugs.

“We’re here help you with whatever you need,” he said. “You can give us a hug, handshake or a high-five when you see us walking through the schools.”

Student Aubrie Greathouse said she thought it was awesome to see the officers in their uniforms.