BUSINESS DIGEST || Smoothie Bar grand opening

Grand opening

YOUNGSTOWN

The city announced the grand opening of the Smoothie Bar on Central Square will take place at noon Monday.

The restaurant will specialize in made-to-order paninis, sandwich wraps, salads and fruit smoothies.

Free panini and smoothie samples will be available during the ribbon-cutting event.

The Smoothie Bar, at 47 Central Square, is the latest expansion of the Starting Lineup Barbershop and Beauty Salon.

New KFC location

WARREN

KFC announced the opening of a new restaurant at 855 W. Market St.

The Warren location is its newest from Ampex Brands and its wholly owned subsidiary, Morgan’s Restaurants of Ohio Inc., according to a news release.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors and start serving the Warren community all of their favorites from KFC,” said Tabbassum Mumtaz, CEO of Ampex Brands who owns and operates about 500 Pizza Hut, KFC, Taco Bell, Long John Silver, Tim Hortons and A&W restaurants throughout the country.

A ribbon-cutting event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Consumer spending up modest 0.3 percent in August

WASHINGTON

U.S. consumer spending edged up a moderate 0.3 percent in August as purchases of cars and other durable goods fell. A key gauge of inflation slowed slightly after posting its biggest annual gain in six years the previous month.

China says it won’t be pushed around by US on trade

UNITED NATIONS

China is warning that its critical relationship with the United States could break “like a glass,” and is using the most global of stages to warn the Trump administration it won’t be pushed around on trade. Foreign Minister Wang Yi insists that his country “will not be blackmailed” or bow to pressure.

More US corporate giants warn tariffs will mean price hikes

DETROIT

From Ford to Walmart to Procter & Gamble, a growing number of iconic American companies are warning that President Donald Trump’s tariffs on U.S. imports are raising their costs and prices. Jim Hackett, CEO of Ford, the second-largest U.S.-based automaker, said Wednesday that Trump’s taxes on imported steel and aluminum are costing Ford $1 billion through 2019.

Stocks close out best quarter in 5 years on a quiet note

NEW YORK

U.S. stocks closed out their best quarter in five years on a quiet note. Indexes ended mixed as chipmakers and energy companies rose but banks and European stocks fell after Italy’s government announced a big increase in spending.

