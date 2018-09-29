'Covettes of the Valley' exhibit opens Tuesday in Warren

WARREN

“Corvettes of the Valley” opens at the National Packard Museum, 1899 Mahoning Ave. N.W., Tuesday and runs through April 14.

This exhibit features one car from each of seven generations of Corvettes produced since 1953, along with a 1963 split-window coupe, on loan from Anthony J. Ricci Jr. of Boardman.

Besides honoring the car, the exhibit celebrates the history of the Corvette clubs of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys. Mahoning Valley Corvettes, organized in 1961, and the Shenango Valley Corvette Club, organized in 1985, are active members of the National Council of Corvette Clubs.

“Corvettes of the Valley” is sponsored in part by the Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, with support from the National Corvette Museum of Bowling Green, Ky.