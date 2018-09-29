CORRECTION
A story on Page A4 in Friday’s paper, “Man admits violating probation, gets prison,” incorrectly reported that Terrence McKinney admitted to having a gun in an unrelated case when he stipulated to his violation. However, he does face a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in that case.
Verifiable errors, omissions and clarifications are handled here. If you believe the information in an article was incorrect, call the appropriate department heads at 330-747-1471; Regional Desk, ext. 1384; Social and Entertainment, ext. 1282; Sports, ext. 1292.
