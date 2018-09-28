Y'town PD arrests pair after discovering drugs, cash, gun
YOUNGSTOWN — Police working a special detail Thursday found 668 painkiller pills, crack cocaine, $754 cash, a gun and made two arrests.
Aaron Lee Rogers III, 23, of West Hylda Avenue is in the Mahoning County jail on weapons and drug charges and Alexander Blandon, 34, of Market Street, is in the jail on drug charges as well as a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
The two were arrested about 5:15 p.m. after a car and foot chase when police tried to pull over a car Blandon was driving on South Avenue for running a stop sign.
Both men ran from the car.
Blandon was arrested in the drive of a home in the 700 block of Cambridge Avenue after he was shot with a stun weapon while clutching his torso and officers found several boxes of painkillers in his pockets.
Rogers was arrested in the back yard of a home in the 700 block of Cambridge Avenue. He had the cash on him and officers found .40-caliber Glock semiautomatic pistol a witness said he threw while running from police. Other painkillers were found in the car.
Both are expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.
