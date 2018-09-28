Commission backs Mohip with $6,000 bonus

By Amanda Tonoli

Youngstown’s Academic Distress Commission approved a $6,000 bonus for CEO Krish Mohip just weeks after the district received an overall F grade on the Ohio Department of Education State Report Card.

“The commission feels adequate progress is being made and essentially we are wanting to say we give support to the progress,” said John Richard, ADC chairman.

The decision Thursday was unanimous with three commission members present – Richard, Maria Hoffmaster and Nicholas Santucci. Absent was member Vincent Shivers.

Mohip was put into place by House Bill 70, signed into law by Gov. John Kasich in July 2015. It enabled a state-appointed academic distress commission to hire Mohip to lead the district. The bill gives him complete operational, managerial and instructional control.

His contract, to expire July 31, 2019, provides a salary of $160,000 in his first year, $165,000 his second and $170,000 his third.

Mohip’s contract also allows for performance bonuses of up to $10,000 annually for district improvement.

He received an $8,000 bonus last year.

Richard said the commission considered three areas when discussing Mohip’s bonus: educational improvement, building capacity and operational improvement.

Mohip said he’s happy with the commission’s decision.

“I’m excited to see the progress the district is making and I’m excited the Ohio Department of Education recognizes the work being done in Youngstown,” he said.

Despite its grades on the last state report card, Mohip said the district is making gains and achieving strong growth.

Youngstown earned an overall F grade, made up of two D’s and four F’s. Last year, Youngstown earned one B, one D and four F’s.

Youngstown Early College, however, stands out in the district with an overall B grade.

In other business, Mohip went over a number of changes to the dictrict’s strategic plan. Some of those changes included an aligned focus on state standards and focusing on all subject areas, rather than just reading and math.