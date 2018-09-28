YCSD administrators to ride on buses

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City School administrators will be riding on some school buses as a result of an assault on a bus driver Wednesday evening.

These administrators will be “getting students acting how they are supposed to,” said district spokeswoman Denise Dick.

On Wednesday, a school bus broke down at Mahoning and Lakeview avenues while taking children home. A second bus came to finish the route, and the students got off the first bus and onto the second one. But a skirmish among students delayed the second bus resuming the route.

A parent, Jermaine Willis, came to the bus, and tried to board – which isn’t permitted. The bus driver from the first bus blocked the parent’s entry.

But the parent pulled the driver from that bus and onto the ground, and the driver was assaulted.

Another bus driver who had brought the second bus to the scene was standing in the front of the bus, talking on the radio with the bus garage and trying to get help.

Two students, believed to be related to the man who pulled the first driver from the bus, tried to get off of the bus. One girl got caught on the cord of the radio.

A second girl, believed to be related to the first, then grabbed the second bus driver around the throat.

City police arrested Willis, 35, of Cameron Street, at the scene Wednesday.

He is in Mahoning County jail awaiting charges.

The two girls face possible discipline.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment.