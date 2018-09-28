Hampton Inn on Belmont Avenue robbed at gunpoint

Staff report

LIBERTY

Police are searching for two men accused of robbing the Hampton Inn on Belmont Avenue at gunpoint at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

An employee who used a back door to escape and hid in the bushes alerted police, according to a police report.

The suspects fled on foot with a cash drawer containing about $350, according to the hotel general manager. It was the first time the hotel has been robbed, she said.

The suspects were wearing hoodies, sweatpants and orange masks, according to police.

Police are checking surveillance footage from surrounding businesses, police Chief Toby Meloro said. He added the suspects may have parked a car at the nearby cemetery during the robbery.

Anyone with information can contact the Liberty Police tip line at 330-539-9830.