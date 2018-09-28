METRO DIGEST || Poland man sentenced for ethnic intimidation

Poland man sentenced for ethnic intimidation

POLAND

A Poland man, Scott Volovar, charged with ethnic intimidation after using racial slurs and harassing his neighbor, pleaded guilty Thursday in Mahoning County court.

Also, Volovar received one year of probation and was fined $150 in the incident that occurred Sept. 13 on Center Road. Volovar is prohibited from having any contact with his victim but is allowed to visit his own mother, who lives near the victim’s home.

Memorial softball game to honor Officer Leo

girard

Girard and Warren police departments will have a memorial softball game in honor of slain Girard police officer Justin Leo at Tod Park at 2 p.m. Oct. 13.

Dave Leo, Justin Leo’s father, asks the public to bring family and friends and join the officers for a free cookout to honor Justin.

Traffic stop, assault

WARREN

John A. Walker Jr., 27, of Hickory Lane Southwest, pleaded not guilty to felony assault and resisting arrest Thursday in Warren Municipal Court after police say he struggled with an officer during a traffic stop Wednesday.

An officer observed a driver who failed to activate his turn signal 100 feet before a stop sign at Main Avenue and Second Street Southwest and made a traffic stop on Pine at 3:12 p.m.

Walker, a passenger, was asked to get out of the vehicle because he had an arrest warrant, but he tried to push past an officer on the way out of the vehicle.

Officers wrestled with him to get him under control and took him to the Trumbull County jail. Bond was set at $15,000.

Retirement bringing first woman to MVSD

MINERAL RIDGE

The Mahoning Valley Sanitary District Board of Directors is announcing the retirement of secretary/treasurer Alan Tatalovich after 31 years of service.

The board has appointed Rhonda Lucivjansky, CPA, MBA as the new secretary/treasurer effective Oct. 1. She will serve as the first female secretary/treasurer in the 92-year history of the district.

Cemetery cleanup

GIRARD

Fall cleanup at Girard City Cemetery has been scheduled through Oct. 7 for pulling flowers and cleaning graves. After that date, employees will be removing any plants on graves in preparation for upcoming holiday wreaths.

Stolen from museum

WARREN

The Sutliff Museum, 444 Mahoning Ave. N.W., reported the theft of a 1912 Warren G. Harding High School women’s graduation ring from a display sometime between Saturday and Wednesday. The ring was on loan to the museum, the museum’s director reported.