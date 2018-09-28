Plea in assault case

WARREN

Jade N. Scofield, 27, of West Market Street, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to felonious assault and vandalism after being accused of hitting her boyfriend in the head with an ax July 14 at Willow Lake Campground in Champion.

Police said the victim, 25, received two staples to close the wound. He said Scofield assaulted him after he tickled her by the fire pit of their campsite. When officers arrived, someone had restrained Scofield, and the victim was unconscious. A witness said Scofield drank a bottle of whiskey by herself.

She was booked into the county jail Tuesday after being indicted Sept. 18. She is required to remain on medication, be drug tested three times per week and serve house arrest if she is able to post $10,000 bond.

Sentenced in rape

WARREN

Garry B. George, 47, of Lancer Court Northwest, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of rape. George was convicted of raping a girl, 10, in the summer of 2014 in Warren. He received his sentence Thursday from Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

George has been in the Trumbull County jail since May 2017 and was indicted in June 2017 on a rape charge that could have produced a life prison sentence. Diane Barber, assistant county prosecutor, said allowing George to plead guilty to the lesser rape charge spared the victim from having to testify.

At large after chase

AUSTINTOWN

A Youngstown man remains at large after leading police on a high-speed chase through the township and Youngstown and colliding with two other vehicles — all while his 3-year-old son was in the back seat.

Police are searching for Andre J. Green, 28, of Berkley Avenue, who faces a felony count of failure to comply with a police order and a misdemeanor count of endangering children.

An Austintown patrolman attempted to stop Green Tuesday after he failed to use his turn signal. Green’s reportedly unwilling passenger later told police Green wouldn’t stop because he didn’t have a license and was wanted on arrest warrants. Police terminated the pursuit for motorists’ safety.

The passenger said Green then took his son and fled on foot.

Struthers campaign

STRUTHERS

Struthers City Schools launched the Struthers Capital Campaign to raise funds for a replacement football field, turf, track and for a new baseball field.

The upgraded facilities would allow the Struthers girls soccer team to play games in Struthers rather than at Youngstown State University, and improvements to the track and field will allow for more extensive use of the facilities by school and community groups.

Donation groups will be recognized on a donor recognition wall or in sports programs, unless anonymity is requested: Fan ($100), Red & Black ($250), Wildcat ($500), 300 Club ($1,000), Gold ($3,000), Platinum ($5,000). Donations of $5 to $1,000 can be made online at http://www.strutherscityschools.org. Checks can be mailed to: Superintendent, C/O Capital Improvement Project 99 Euclid Avenue, Struthers Ohio 44471.

