OVI checkpoint on Market Street at Hilton Avenue in Youngstown


September 28, 2018 at 8:42p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, will conduct an OVI checkpoint on Market Street at Hilton Avenue in Youngstown from 10 p.m. tonight to 2 a.m. Saturday.

In addition, officers from participating agencies will conduct saturation patrols in various parts of Mahoning County throughout the weekend.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grants, is done to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

