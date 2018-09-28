Nearly 700 painkillers, cash, weapon found in Y'town traffic stop
YOUNGSTOWN
Police on Thursday found 668 painkiller pills, crack cocaine, $754 cash, a gun and made two arrests.
Aaron Lee Rogers III, 23, of West Hylda Avenue is in the Mahoning County jail on weapons and drug charges and Alexander Blandon, 34, of Market Street, is in the jail on drug charges as well as a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
The two were arrested about 5:15 p.m. after a car and foot chase when police tried to pull over a car Blandon was driving on South Avenue for running a stop sign.
Officers found several boxes of painkillers in Blandon's pockets as well as three bags of crack cocaine and a bag of suspected cocaine, reports said.
Rogers had the cash on him and officers found loaded .40-caliber Glock semiautomatic pistol a witness said he threw while running from police.
