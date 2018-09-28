Milky substance in MetroParks stream dumped from industrial complex
AUSTINTOWN
The milky white substance leaked Friday into the Bear’s Den Run stream in the Mill Creek Metroparks was sodium hydroxide, according to city fire officials.
Youngstown Fire Department Battalion Chief Silverio Caggiano said Friday afternoon about 250 gallons of the slightly corrosive industrial chemical leaked into storm drains from a crack in the sanitary sewer lines of a nearby industrial complex along Hendricks Road in Austintown. Operators were unaware of the leak, he said.
Ohio EPA spokesman Anthony Chenault said Friday afternoon the complex’s sanitary line was improperly connected to the storm sewer off the property. The operators will be issued a violation notice, he said.
Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 28, 2018 4:28 p.m.
Officials ID strange, milky substance flowing down Bear's Den Run Friday
- September 28, 2018 11:41 a.m.
MetroParks probing milky white substance found in creek
- June 24, 2017 6:31 p.m.
Family-oriented overnight camping event at Mill Creek MetroParks provides many activities
- November 3, 2017 10:49 a.m.
Poland smell: No risk to area residents
- March 1, 2018 midnight
Waterfalls, cascades among Mill Creek Park's features
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.