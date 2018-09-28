Milky substance in MetroParks stream dumped from industrial complex


September 28, 2018 at 10:55p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

The milky white substance leaked Friday into the Bear’s Den Run stream in the Mill Creek Metroparks was sodium hydroxide, according to city fire officials.

Youngstown Fire Department Battalion Chief Silverio Caggiano said Friday afternoon about 250 gallons of the slightly corrosive industrial chemical leaked into storm drains from a crack in the sanitary sewer lines of a nearby industrial complex along Hendricks Road in Austintown. Operators were unaware of the leak, he said.

Ohio EPA spokesman Anthony Chenault said Friday afternoon the complex’s sanitary line was improperly connected to the storm sewer off the property. The operators will be issued a violation notice, he said.

