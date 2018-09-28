MetroParks probing milky white substance found in creek

YOUNGSTOWN — Responders and conservationists are seeking the source of a milky white substance discoloring the Bear's Den Run creek in the Mill Creek Metroparks.

MetroParks Executive Director Aaron Young said the discoloration was reported to park officials early this morning, who contacted district health board and the soil and water conservation district.

He said he hasn't seen anything like it in the creek before.

The source of the unknown substance has yet to be identified, Young said, who noted it is coming from outside the MetroParks.

"If they can identify the source, they can identify if additional testing will be needed," he said.

Youngstown Fire Department crews are currently surveying the area.

