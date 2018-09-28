Manufacturing award

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and MAGNET will again honor a Mahoning Valley manufacturer with its second annual Excellence in Manufacturing Award.

Nominations are being accepted for the award, which focuses on a company’s longevity in business, growth, product innovation and achievement.

Nominations are due by Oct. 31. The chamber and MAGNET will present the award at the chamber’s economic forecast breakfast Nov. 14 at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman.

Nominated manufacturers must be in Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana counties but do not need to be a chamber member. Candidates may self-nominate.

Submit a nomination online at https://form.jotform.com/82564120248150.

For questions, contact Sarah Boyarko at sarah@regionalchamber.com.

Donation to hospital

AUSTINTOWN

Associated School Employees Credit Union donated $500 to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley during the 10th annual Miracles & Promises Radiothon.

ASECU is a full-service financial institution serving the Mahoning Valley since 1959.

Penney’s CFO resigns

PLANO, TEX.

JCPenney Co. Inc. on Thursday announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Davis resigned. Jerry Murray, senior vice president of finance, will assume the position of interim CFO.

Texas inmate is executed for killing girlfriend in 2000

HUNTSVILLE, Texas

A Texas inmate was executed Thursday evening for fatally running over his girlfriend in a jealous rage more than 18 years ago. It was the state’s second execution in as many days.

Daniel Acker was condemned for the March 2000 slaying of Marquetta George of Sulphur Springs. Prosecutors said he ran over George with his truck in rural northeast Texas because he believed she had been unfaithful to him.

Asked by the warden if he had any final statement, Acker replied: “No, sir.”

He closed his eyes, took a breath, then slightly exhaled as the lethal dose of the sedative pentobarbital began taking effect. There was no additional movement. He was pronounced dead 14 minutes later at 6:25 p.m.

The 46-year-old Acker became the 18th inmate put to death this year in the U.S. and the 10th given a lethal injection in Texas.

Iran dismisses Israeli ‘atomic warehouse’ claim

UNITED NATIONS

Iran’s foreign minister is deriding as an “arts and crafts show” Israel’s visual-aid-enhanced accusation that his country is keeping a secret atomic warehouse.

Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a state TV interview Thursday that there is nothing to the allegation that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made at the U.N. General Assembly.

Displaying maps and a photo, Netanyahu said Iran has been keeping tons of nuclear equipment and material in a property near its capital.

Israel is widely believed to have a nuclear arsenal but has never publicly acknowledged it.

Staff/wire reports