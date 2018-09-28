Man cited for OVI asked for help from Y'town PD
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man later cited for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol Thursday pulled up to two officers in a parking lot and asked for help.
Reports said the man, Parnell Pardue, 49, of Townsend Avenue, had a blood alcohol content of .259, which is more than triple the legal amount of .08.
Two officers were in their cruisers about 7:30 p.m. at Andrews Avenue and Federal Street when a car Pardue was driving pulled into the parking lot and almost fell out of the car while trying to get out.
Purdue told the officers he had been drinking a lot and said "Just do what you have to do and give me a test."
Pardue failed a field sobriety test before he was taken to the police station for a breath test. He was also cited for driving under an OVI suspension.
He was given a ride home after he received his citations
