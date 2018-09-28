Man admits violating probation, gets prison

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Lou A. D’Apolito Thursday told a man before him on a probation violation that he had a feeling he would be seeing the defendant again.

Terrence McKinney, 31, was before the judge on a probation violation stemming from a 2015 guilty plea to felonious assault where he was accused of breaking into a former girlfriend’s home and beating her. He was sentenced to five years’ probation in that case.

In November, McKinney was arrested after he was wounded in what police called a shootout at a Glenwood Avenue bar for which he not only picked up new charges but also the probation violation.

“It was my gut feeling that you would be back,” Judge D’Apolito said before sentencing McKinney to four years in prison with credit for 583 days served on the case.

The charges stemming from the shootout are pending.

McKinney admitted violating his probation by getting in contact with his former girlfriend, despite a court order, and also for getting in trouble again and having a gun. He said in court he accepted responsibility for his actions.

“I never thought myself I’d be here for this, but I am here and I accept the consequences,” McKinney said.

McKinney was wounded Nov. 11. Police said officers were called about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 11 to the Southern Tavern where they found a man who had two gunshot wounds. Reports said officers watched security video and saw McKinney holding a gun outside the bar talking to a man inside, then McKinney started shooting.

Reports said the victim pulled his gun and began shooting back and McKinney ran away. Police found .45-caliber and 9 mm casings outside the bar, reports said.

Reports said officers found a vehicle at McKinney’s home that was damaged by gunfire and had blood on the front seat.

The other man in the shoot-out also was indicted by a grand jury. His case is pending.