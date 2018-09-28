mahoning county | Indictments

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these people Thursday. Addresses are from Youngstown unless otherwise noted:

Anthony D. Oliver, 23, South Raccoon Road, Austintown, domestic violence and trespass in a habitation.

Jermayne Brooks, 25, Schenley Avenue, carrying concealed weapons and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Edward Tate Jr., 23, Mahoning Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Mark Colpetro, 18, East Auburndale Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs.

Clifford Fitch II, 28, Sheridan Avenue, carrying concealed weapons.

Angela Orr, 56, Gluck Street, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Hassay, 24, Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard, trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana with forfeiture specifications.

Britney Robinson, 25, Canfield Road and Detrick Orrell, 39, Market Street, and Henry Cook, 36, Market Street, both direct presentment, possession of cocaine with a major drug offender specification and aggravated possession of drugs.

Jessica Quick, 27, Pine Hollow Drive, misuse of credit card and receiving stolen property.

Jeanna White, 40, Southern Boulevard and Gerald Paige, 43, Southern Boulevard, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and theft.

Lisa Adams, 26, Windsor Drive, North Royalton, grand theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Frederick Flint, 56, West Judson Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Treshaun White, 22, Kendis Circle, and C’Quan Cross, 23, Kendis áircle, five counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Youngblood II, 35, Cabot Street, aggravated burglary, two counts of burglary, two counts of violation of a protection order, domestic violence and vandalism.

Alonzo Jamal Ezell, 28, Monroe Avenue, Campbell, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Abigail Rucker, 18, Wakefield Avenue, Poland, receiving stolen property and forgery.

Brandon King, 28, Roslyn Drive, forgery and receiving stolen property.

Christopher Seals, 28, Lorain Correctional Institution and Nathan Selley, 31, North Palmyra Road, North Jackson, five counts of vandalism, 16 counts of petty theft, two counts of breaking and entering, four counts of theft, three counts of receiving stolen property and three counts of grand theft.

Gollin Freeman, 43, Hudson Avenue, failure to verify current address.

Kevin Sabo, 34, Picadilly Street, Campbell, Escape.

John Dennis Lanam Jr., 38, Summit Street, Niles and Lyndsey Miller, 25, Tuttle Lane, Girard, three counts of trafficking in drugs.