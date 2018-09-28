Land bank turns abandoned property into bus stop

By Justin Wier

jwier@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A house once stood at 1540 Mahoning Ave. The house, like so many in Youngstown, became vacant, and like so many vacant homes, bulldozers razed it.

But now the property has sprung back to life, with a covered Western Reserve Transit Authority bus shelter surrounded by a small mulched flower bed maintained by Mill Creek MetroParks.

“It’s putting vacant land back to good use,” said Debora Flora, executive director of the land bank.

“We’re very aware of what any vacant lot does to any neighborhood,” she added. “We’re looking for things other than passive greening.”

Across the street Thursday, at 1514 Mahoning Ave., the land bank began its 54th demolition of the month, a record for the organization.

Previously, the organization had maxed out in the low-to-mid 40s, Flora said.

“We decided we’re going to see how far we can take this in the month of September,” Flora said. “54 is the number.”

But Flora said, for her, what happens after the house comes down has become just as important as tearing it down. She describes it as a two-step process.

“The demolition provides relief to people who have lived in the shadows of vacant and abandoned houses for a long time,” Flora said. “When we come back and do the greening aspect, that’s kind of the joy. They may not have been expecting that, and it gives them more comfort and a sense of happiness.”

Other examples include collaboration with Youngstown Rotary to install little free libraries and plans in Campbell to plant a small garden of herbs residents can use for cooking.

“We’re trying to add beauty and function every time we green one of these properties,” Flora said.

She credited Garden District and Rocky Ridge neighborhood associations for kickstarting the project and WRTA and Mill Creek MetroParks for their cooperation.