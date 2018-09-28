Feds indict two for straw purchases

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

A 76-year-old Warren woman was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for buying guns for a man who is not allowed to have them.

Constance Derubba and Allen Reynolds Jr., 35, also of Warren, each face four counts of making false statements to buy a firearm.

Reynolds faces an additional five counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment, issued in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio, charges Derubba with buying guns for Reynolds four times in 2013 and 2014 at gun dealers in Niles and Warren.

Reynolds is charged with having guns five different times, beginning in August of 2013 until May of 2017. Reynolds is banned from owning firearms because of possession of cocaine in 2008 in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for which he was sentenced to eight months.

An arraignment date for the pair has not been set yet.

The indictment said Derubba bought a .40-caliber Glock pistol in November 2013 from a 5199 Mahoning Ave. NW gun shop in Warren; on the same day, she is accused of buying another .40-caliber Glock at a Niles Cortland Road outdoor store in Niles; a .22-caliber pistol in January 2014 at the same Mahoning Avenue gun shop she bought one of the Glocks; and a Smith & Wesson 5.56 mm rifle, again at the same Mahoning Avenue gun shop.

The indictment said that Derubba lied when she purchased the guns when they were really for Reynolds, with whom she conspired, the indictment said.