fbi uniform crime statistics, 2016-2017
A look at some of the local uniform crime statistics reported by local law enforcement agencies in 2016 and 2017.
2016
COMMUNITYVIOLENT CRIMESHOMICIDESRAPESPROPERTYBURGLARIES
Austintown 52 0 9 818 114
Campbell4004115
Canfield 100608
Howland 130038473
Hubbard 100013321
Liberty321118842
Poland Twp. 3006616
Poland 101111
Warren 2282271,509511
Youngstown41519282,426921
2017
Austintown 6209789109
Campbell 9005019
Canfield3004610
#Howland140138344
Hubbard80311010
*Hubbard Twp.7039321
$Liberty300214832
Poland Twp.3015314
Poland00080
Warren22711321,608494
Youngtstown44723322,362847
*Hubbard Township did not submit statistics in 2016; Boardman, Girard, did not submit information in 2016 or 2017; #Liberty did not report a homicide; $Howland did not report three homicides
Source: FBI
