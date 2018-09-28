fbi uniform crime statistics, 2016-2017

A look at some of the local uniform crime statistics reported by local law enforcement agencies in 2016 and 2017.

2016

COMMUNITYVIOLENT CRIMESHOMICIDESRAPESPROPERTYBURGLARIES

Austintown 52 0 9 818 114

Campbell4004115

Canfield 100608

Howland 130038473

Hubbard 100013321

Liberty321118842

Poland Twp. 3006616

Poland 101111

Warren 2282271,509511

Youngstown41519282,426921

2017

Austintown 6209789109

Campbell 9005019

Canfield3004610

#Howland140138344

Hubbard80311010

*Hubbard Twp.7039321

$Liberty300214832

Poland Twp.3015314

Poland00080

Warren22711321,608494

Youngtstown44723322,362847

*Hubbard Township did not submit statistics in 2016; Boardman, Girard, did not submit information in 2016 or 2017; #Liberty did not report a homicide; $Howland did not report three homicides

Source: FBI