Father-son share personal story at 4th Opioid Summit
YOUNGSTOWN
Vic and Victor Daprile understand how an individual’s addiction affects the family because they have lived it.
The father-son pair shared their story today at the fourth Community Opioid Summit organized by the Mahoning County Juvenile Court Judge and Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board. Attendees filled Our Lady of Mount Carmel’s parish hall, where the two-hour event took place.
Victor shared how his actions when he was addicted affected his parents.
“If you had what I needed, I was going to take it from you. That’s just how sick I was,” he said. “My mom would have to sleep with her purse.”
He reached a point where he could no longer hold down a job and was getting money to buy drugs by stealing from Home Depot stores. Everything changed for him when, one day in April 2014, he got caught.
