Boardman residents report cars broken into again
BOARDMAN — Residents of Forest Park Drive and Reta Lane report that their cars were broken into early Thursday morning, according to police reports.
A suspect rummaged through at least 8 cars parked in driveways on the two streets and left doors open or ajar. A victim noticed footprints through his front yard to his neighbors house. A wallet, a passport, and loose change was stolen.
Police are investigating.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 26, 2018 12:16 p.m.
Boardman PD looks into rash of thefts from cars
- October 12, 2017 12:03 a.m.
Boardman woman reports being stabbed after confronting man found in her vehicle
- December 13, 2017 2:25 p.m.
Boardman cops respond to rash of vehicle break-ins
- January 10, 2018 midnight
Boardman police arrest car break-in suspects
- October 29, 2016 midnight
Poland Township police investigating string of burglaries
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.