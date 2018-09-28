Boardman residents report cars broken into again


September 28, 2018 at 11:08a.m.

BOARDMAN — Residents of Forest Park Drive and Reta Lane report that their cars were broken into early Thursday morning, according to police reports.

A suspect rummaged through at least 8 cars parked in driveways on the two streets and left doors open or ajar. A victim noticed footprints through his front yard to his neighbors house. A wallet, a passport, and loose change was stolen.

Police are investigating.

