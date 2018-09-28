Two Wendover Circle residents take $2,500 settlements from Youngstown for water damage

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Two of the six Wendover Circle residents who had extensive damage to their homes from a December 2017 water break have accepted $2,500 settlements from the city.

In exchange for the money, the residents have agreed to not file lawsuits against the city.

The board of control approved the settlements Thursday with August and Barbara Angel, and Janet Cullen.

The city is discussing the settlement proposals with the four other Wendover Circle property owners, said Law Director Jeff Limbian. But $2,500 is all the city will pay, he said.

A waterline on Wendover Circle, near Kirk Road, on the city’s West Side, broke in December, causing water to flow into the basements of a number of homes. It caused thousands of dollars of damage to Wendover Circle houses.

The residents said their insurance companies paid a fraction of their bills.