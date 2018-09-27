Y'town PD rescues abandoned dogs
YOUNGSTOWN — Police Wednesday found two abandoned dogs inside a car at a home in the 800 block of Crandall Avenue.
Reports said officers were called to the home about 5:40 p.m., where neighbors told them a woman who lived in the home moved out this week but left the dogs behind in the car.
The landlord of the home told police the female tenant moved out earlier this week and the home was filled with animal waste.
The car was filled with garbage as well, reports said.
Humane agents came to take the dogs, reports said.
