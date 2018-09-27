YCSD celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month Friday

YOUNGSTOWN -- The Youngstown City School District marks National Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday with music, art and food representing the world’s Hispanic countries.

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and this year is the first time it’s been celebrated district wide on one day.

Each school’s staff planned the activities and families are invited to the schools to enjoy them. A sampling:

Youngstown Rayen Early College High School - Plans include a food fest that features Hispanic cuisine and ethnic dishes. There will also be a guest speaker and a special performance in the school’s community room, from 12:30 p.m. until just before the school’s 2:30 p.m. dismissal.

Chaney High School - A celebration of the Hispanic Heritage Fiesta begins at 2 p.m. in the auditorium. The assembly will include a presentation of flags, cultural dance and music. Adults in attendance will be invited to stay after for food and celebration. Chaney’s observance of the Hispanic Heritage Month began two weeks ago. Each day’s morning announcement begins with quotes from famous Hispanic Americans and facts about Hispanic culture.



East High School - The program runs from noon to 2 p.m. and includes songs by both soloists and groups and performances of dances rooted in Hispanic heritage. The East dance class, for example, will dance the salsa and the Merengue.

Rayen Early College Middle School - A noon assembly followed by a luncheon for RECMS parents only are on the agenda.

Volney Rogers Elementary School - From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the cafeteria, students and their families will see a celebration of Hispanic art, songs and history including a personal reflection from a staff member.

Wilson Elementary - Friday’s celebration will be from 2 p.m. 3:30 p.m. Each classroom has decorated the door according to whatever country was assigned. First through third place winners will be recognized.

Taft Elementary - Each class created a poster-sized flag of the Hispanic country or territory assigned. Each class's flag and presentation poster will be displayed in the school’s main hallway as part of the celebration. Students will be able to tour and learn about all 19 of the countries and territories. A scavenger hunt based on the information included on all the posters is part of the fun so students can learn about the different countries. Hispanic treats will be offered during the day.

McGuffey Elementary - English Learner families and students are invited to this program that runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. El Jalapeno is donating food and other foods representative of Hispanic culture also will be offered.

The nation’s annual observance began as National Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968, started by President Lyndon Johnson and it grew to a month-long celebration in 1988 under President Ronald Reagan.