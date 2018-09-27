Natural-hair event organized by local entrepreneur Saturday at YSU

By Jordyn Grzelewski

Carmella Williams always knew she was going to be an entrepreneur, she just didn’t know what idea would get her started.

In 2013, she dedicated some time to thinking about it. What she kept coming back to was something that’s always been important to her: Hair.

“Hair has been the central point of my life, all of my life,” she said. “I started researching, what were women doing at home?”

As she learned more about the ways women were taking care of their hair, she started experimenting with her own natural hair products using items from her kitchen cabinet.

She also saw that natural hair wasn’t being talked about in Youngstown, so she organized monthly sessions inviting women to talk about their hair-care needs.

She found there was a market for the products she’d been making in her kitchen and created a product line called Carmella Marie.

She has kept those conversations going with the annual Let’s Talk Hair: The Mane Event. The Mane Event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Youngstown State University, in Kilcawley Center’s Chestnut Room. The doors open at 11 a.m., with Carmella Marie product deals available until noon.

“This is where we come together,” Williams said. “We bring some really awesome and amazing speakers. I reintroduce products from the Carmella Marie line.”

It’s about more than hair, though.

“It’s about the whole woman,” Williams said. “What I know is that hair is a metaphor for life. If you choose to love what naturally belongs to you, that means you are self-accepting and showing yourself more love – not just your hair, but your entire being.”

General admission tickets are $10, with children under age 18 admitted for free. Tickets are available in advance on Eventbrite or may be purchased at the door.

Parking is $5.

Visit www.carmellamarie.com for more information.