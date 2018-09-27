Surplus food/clothing


September 27, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Surplus food/clothing

Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 920 Dryden Ave., Youngstown, will have a food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. Bring proper identification.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

