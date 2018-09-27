Surplus food/clothing
Surplus food/clothing
Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 920 Dryden Ave., Youngstown, will have a food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. Bring proper identification.
Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 13, 2016 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- June 28, 2017 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- June 27, 2018 midnight
Surplus food
- November 10, 2016 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- September 20, 2018 midnight
Surplus food
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.