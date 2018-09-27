Struthers council remembers local woman killed in crash

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

STRUTHERS

A memorial service for Struthers High School graduate Sarah Kathleen (Sepesy) Slovinsky will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Our Savior, St. Nicholas Church.

Announcement of the service was made during Struthers City Council’s meeting Wednesday. Slovinsky, who died in a car accident last week at age 34, had played on the school’s girls basketball team.

Council also announced a meeting set for 5 p.m. Oct. 17 at city hall for anyone interested in utilizing or learning more about the Community Housing Impact and Preservation funds that will be available this fall. The $450,000 in CHIP funds are meant to help low-income homeowners complete home-improvement projects they might otherwise not be able to afford.

In other business Wednesday, Mayor Terry Stocker announced that all of the summer road resurfacing is completed. The projects included seven roads throughout the city, as well as Midlothian Boulevard.

Sealing work on the city’s roads likely would be finished by Friday and should help reduce damage from cracks the roads take over the course of the winter, he added.

During the call for public comments at the end of the meeting, Councilman-at-Large Michael Patrick suggested that Struthers Safety Services Director Ed Wildes possibly seek anger- management counseling and that the mayor do more to control Wildes.

The statement was made in relation to a court order Struthers Municipal Court Judge Dominic Leone issued last week stating that Wildes was being held in contempt of court for using profane language and disrespecting the judge while court was in session.

Patrick claimed Wildes had previous altercations with other city employees, and during a recorded committee meeting in 2015 called Patrick the “dumbest m----- f----- I’ve ever seen.”

City council forced Patrick to apologize in April after he was accused of harassing council’s clerk after a meeting.