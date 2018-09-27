Seasonal help wanted

Staff report

NORTH JACKSON

Things Remembered announced it will add 500 seasonal employees to work at a local fulfillment center. And it hopes to fill most of those openings at a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the center at 500 S. Bailey Road.

Job seekers should bring two valid forms of identification and be prepared to go through the application, interview and onboarding process.

The facility is open 24/7 to support the personalized gift retailer. The company has full- and part-time positions for first, second and third shifts in all branches, including engraving and embroidery, customer care, gift wrapping, shipping and sales.

Seasonal employees are paid weekly at a rate of up to $10.80 per hour.

Those unable to attend the job fair, can apply online at ThingsRemembered.com/nowhiring.