Police seek pair who robbed Belmont Avenue hotel



Published September 27, 2018 at 8:02 a.m.
Updated September 27, 2018 at 12:29 p.m.

LIBERTY — Police are searching for two male suspects accused of robbing employees at the Hampton Inn on Belmont Avenue at gunpoint at 12:30 a.m. this morning, according to the Trumbull County Dispatch.

An employee who used a back door to escape and then hid in the bushes alerted police, the report said.

Hotel general manager Terri Hallis said $350 was stolen.1

Four nearby police departments assisted Liberty police.

The suspects were wearing orange masks, and hoodies and sweatpants, according to police.

If you have any information, contact 330-539-9830.

