Police seek pair who robbed Belmont Avenue hotel
LIBERTY — Police are searching for two male suspects accused of robbing employees at the Hampton Inn on Belmont Avenue at gunpoint at 12:30 a.m. this morning, according to the Trumbull County Dispatch.
An employee who used a back door to escape and then hid in the bushes alerted police, the report said.
Hotel general manager Terri Hallis said $350 was stolen.1
Four nearby police departments assisted Liberty police.
The suspects were wearing orange masks, and hoodies and sweatpants, according to police.
If you have any information, contact 330-539-9830.
