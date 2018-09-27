Police find drugs, cash while serving search warrant
YOUNGSTOWN — Police Thursday found fentanyl, crack cocaine, a scale, a white powder and $558 cash from a 2747 Rush Blvd. home while serving a search warrant.
Arrested at the home, where the warrant was served about 5:30 p.m., was Tyrell Hollis, 25, who lists the home as his address, was arrested on drug charges and taken to the Mahoning County jail.
Hollis is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.
