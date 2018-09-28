Open carry walk on Kent State campus Saturday
Staff report
KENT
The Kent State University campus will be the site of an open-carry walk, organized by an outside group from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Kent State is not sponsoring or endorsing this event, nor did it invite any outside groups to campus, according to a university statement.
Ohio law permits citizens to openly carry firearms on public property, which includes Kent State and all public university campuses.
Kent State policy, however, prohibits faculty, staff and students from possessing firearms on university property, and firearms are prohibited inside all university buildings.
Social media activity indicates that a significant number of supporters and protesters may come to campus. Kent anticipates this activity will occur between noon and 5 p.m.
Read more about the event in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
