Niles police captain pleads not guilty

WARREN

Niles police Capt. Robert P. Miketa II, 41, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Warren Municipal Court to drunken driving and speeding after a traffic stop on North Road in Howland on Friday.

Miketa’s citation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol says he was pulled over at 2:21 a.m. on North Road near Devon Drive, traveling 44 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone. He refused to submit to a blood or breath test to determine if he was intoxicated.

Atty. Robert Shaker entered a written not-guilty plea for Miketa on Tuesday, and Judge Terry Ivanchak set Miketa’s arraignment for 9 a.m. Friday.

Niles Police Chief Jay Holland said Miketa has been placed on leave until his court appearance, and his status will be re-evaluated after that. Miketa has been employed by the city since 2001.

Expressway closure

YOUNGSTOWN

As part of the city’s effort to remove brush and vegetation from the Himrod Avenue Expressway, a portion of it will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Friday and will reopen at 7 p.m. Sunday. The section being closed, including ramps, is from Wilson Avenue to Albert Street. A detour will be posted.

Hydrant flushing

MINERAL RIDGE

Fire hydrants in the Mineral Ridge Water District will be flushed today through Monday.

The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer’s Office says flushing is intended to improve water quality by removing stagnant water, sediment and excess mineral deposits from the inside walls of water mains.

Customers in the Mineral Ridge area may experience temporary discoloration, which is not harmful and should clear within one to two hours. If it continues for more than two hours, call 330-675-2775.

Retired teacher appointed to board

YOUNGSTOWN

A retired school teacher will serve a three-year term on the Mahoning County Children Services Board.

Loisjean Haynes-Paige, a retired educator who served 21 years within Youngstown City School District and Choffin Career and Technical Center, recently was appointed to the board.

She will join eight others on the board.

