Local voices assess Ford/Kavanaugh hearing
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
The testimony of Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh, a conservative nominee for the Supreme Court, dominated the collective American consciousness today.
On Sept. 12, allegations anonymously made by Ford became public which described Kavanaugh and one of his friends, Mark Judge, restraining, grinding and groping her during a high school party in the early 1980s. The allegations temporarily derailed Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court until after Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
Local and regional voices weighed in on the unprecedented story unraveling in Washington.
Read Friday's Vindicator or Vindy.com. to see read they said.
