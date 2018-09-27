Kent State heightens security for outside group's open carry walk

The Kent State University campus will be the site of an open carry walk, organized by an outside group from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Kent State is not sponsoring or endorsing this event, nor did it invite any outside groups to campus, according to a university statement.

Ohio law permits citizens to openly carry firearms on public property, which includes Kent State and all public university campuses.

Kent State policy, however, prohibits faculty, staff and students from possessing firearms on university property, and firearms are prohibited inside all university buildings.

Social media activity indicates that a significant number of supporters and counter-protesters may come to campus. Kent anticipates this activity will occur between noon and 5 p.m.

Kent State police have developed a comprehensive safety and security plan and law enforcement will be visible on campus. There will be an increased level of security throughout the campus.

The University Library and the Kent Student Center, including the Kent State University Bookstore, will be closed Saturday. University residence halls will implement guest security measures. The residence hall guest and escort policy will be strictly enforced, and residence hall entrances will be secured.

Some roads on campus may be closed at various times on Saturday.