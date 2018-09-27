Hubbard officials take part in active shooter drill


September 27, 2018 at 9:41a.m.

HUBBARD — The Hubbard township and city police as well as the Eagle Joint Fire District are sharpening their skills with an active shooter drill at St. Patrick's Parish.

When the more than 80 "victims" are removed, they will be escorted to four area hospitals.

This practice allows first responders to simulate responding to a mass shooting and prioritizing victims based on the severity of their injuries.

