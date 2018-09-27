Hubbard officials take part in active shooter drill
HUBBARD — The Hubbard township and city police as well as the Eagle Joint Fire District are sharpening their skills with an active shooter drill at St. Patrick's Parish.
When the more than 80 "victims" are removed, they will be escorted to four area hospitals.
This practice allows first responders to simulate responding to a mass shooting and prioritizing victims based on the severity of their injuries.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 5, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Mercy Health undergoing active shooter training
- October 3, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Area officials offer advice for attending major events
- January 21, 2017 12:07 a.m.
Austintown schools undergo active shooter training
- September 24, 2018 midnight
ATVs drive wrong way on ramp, cause crash
- October 14, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Austintown schools have second active-shooter training this year
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.