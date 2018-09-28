Feds raid Canfield home of indicted arms dealer

CANFIELD

Federal agents today raided the home of a township man accused of selling high-powered firearms to illegal buyers in Mexico.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms searched the 5638 S. Raccoon Road home owned by Paul A. Groves, a federally licensed arms dealer who was indicted in 2017 on charges of conspiracy to sell firearms through his Youngstown-based company, High Powered Armory, to illegal buyers.

Suzanne Dabkowski, ATF spokesperson, declined to comment on the nature of the search, but said it was “an ongoing investigation” in conjunction with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office. The search was expected to finish today, she said.

