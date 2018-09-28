Feds raid Canfield home of indicted arms dealer
CANFIELD
Federal agents today raided the home of a township man accused of selling high-powered firearms to illegal buyers in Mexico.
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms searched the 5638 S. Raccoon Road home owned by Paul A. Groves, a federally licensed arms dealer who was indicted in 2017 on charges of conspiracy to sell firearms through his Youngstown-based company, High Powered Armory, to illegal buyers.
Suzanne Dabkowski, ATF spokesperson, declined to comment on the nature of the search, but said it was “an ongoing investigation” in conjunction with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office. The search was expected to finish today, she said.
Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 27, 2018 11:23 a.m.
ATF raids Canfield home in Mexico gun sale probe
- April 29, 2017 midnight
Youngstown man indicted on federal firearms charges
- July 6, 2017 7:51 p.m.
Bloomfield man indicted for selling drugs that led to woman’s death
- April 6, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Canfield man faces federal gun charges
- August 17, 2018 midnight
Feds indict man on charges of keeping a drug house
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.